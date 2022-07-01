State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,464,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 170,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

