Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Up 61.0% in June

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BLOZF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
