British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.