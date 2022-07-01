British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
