Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

