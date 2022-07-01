Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNET opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Bion Environmental Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Bion Environmental Technologies (Get Rating)
