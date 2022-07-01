Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,845 ($22.64) to GBX 1,848 ($22.67) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.97) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,668.16.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

