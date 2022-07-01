Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 198.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Burberry Group stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
