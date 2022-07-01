Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Grows By 276.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,080.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $64.97 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $64.97 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

