Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Grows By 276.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 276.1% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,080.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $64.97 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $64.97 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98.
About Brenntag (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.