Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Acquires 3,500,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.