Real Estate Equitie Alexandria Acquires 3,500,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.