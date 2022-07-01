Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Major Shareholder Sells $7,287,402.01 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $4,142,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

