Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.31. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

