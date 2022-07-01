Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

AAPL stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

