Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $135.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $121.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

