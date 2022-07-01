State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 190,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $827,605.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $705,386.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

