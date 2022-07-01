State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 810 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 93.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 116.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.57 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

