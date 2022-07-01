State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.33 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 44,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 116.6% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of RHI opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

