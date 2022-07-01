Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

