State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,094,520 shares in the company, valued at $336,529,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 702,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,372,220. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.