Louis-Philippe Carrière Sells 35,000 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Shares of SAP opened at C$28.07 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.61.

Get Saputo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.