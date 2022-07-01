Louis-Philippe Carrière Sells 35,000 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.
Shares of SAP opened at C$28.07 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
