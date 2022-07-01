Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,960,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,745,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

