Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

EPAC stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

