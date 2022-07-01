Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $58.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

FTV opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.35.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

