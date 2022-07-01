Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $183.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.39. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

