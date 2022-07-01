TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.65. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

