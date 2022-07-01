Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $231.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.50.
LII opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.61.
In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.
About Lennox International (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennox International (LII)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.