Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $231.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

LII opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.61.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

