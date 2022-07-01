Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 412,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

