Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,646 shares in the company, valued at $47,859,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

