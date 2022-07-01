Masco (NYSE:MAS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

