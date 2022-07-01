Avista (NYSE:AVA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avista by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avista by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Avista by 144.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 95,941 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avista by 33.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

