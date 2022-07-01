Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.