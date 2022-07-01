Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
