Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Lowered to $115.00

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NVMI stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03. Nova has a 1-year low of $86.39 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nova by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 181,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Nova by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

