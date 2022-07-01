Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

ENZ stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,987,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,630.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,100 shares of company stock worth $128,099. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

