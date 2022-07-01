Critical Comparison: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 370.24%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83% U.S. Gold N/A -59.46% -56.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and U.S. Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 5.60 -$2.06 million $0.01 54.16 U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($1.74) -2.41

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold. U.S. Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats U.S. Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho. The company is based in Elko, Nevada. U.S. Gold Corp. was a former subsidiary of Copper King, LLC.

