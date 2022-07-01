Contrasting Square (NYSE:SQ) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Square and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $17.66 billion 2.02 $166.28 million ($0.15) -409.71 Synopsys $4.20 billion 11.05 $757.52 million $6.43 47.23

Synopsys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Square. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Square and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 0 4 36 0 2.90 Synopsys 0 3 8 0 2.73

Square presently has a consensus price target of $185.93, indicating a potential upside of 202.52%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $377.91, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Square’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than Synopsys.

Volatility and Risk

Square has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Synopsys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square -0.46% 0.74% 0.28% Synopsys 21.19% 18.23% 11.04%

Summary

Synopsys beats Square on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, it provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, the company offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

