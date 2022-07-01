Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Organogenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$12.89 million N/A N/A Organogenesis $468.06 million 1.35 $94.90 million $0.63 7.75

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvectis Pharma and Organogenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Organogenesis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nuvectis Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 371.31%. Given Organogenesis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A N/A Organogenesis 18.34% 41.46% 22.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Nuvectis Pharma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise NuCel, a dehydrated placental tissue surgically applied to the target tissue to support native healing; ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales force and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.