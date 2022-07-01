CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Financial Survey

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -42.51% -46.53% -11.39%

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.26 $6.82 million N/A N/A Alteryx $536.14 million 6.16 -$179.68 million ($3.63) -13.34

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CLPS Incorporation and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 0 4 10 0 2.71

Alteryx has a consensus target price of $83.64, suggesting a potential upside of 72.74%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alteryx beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making among others; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT consulting services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries, among others; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting, as well as fee-for-service training services; and sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.