Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) vs. 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Financial Contrast

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -2.83, meaning that its share price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 14.78, meaning that its share price is 1,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -92.84% -1,368.19% -37.57% 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 0.01 -$12.00 million N/A N/A 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

About Bright Mountain Media (Get Rating)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, it also offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions provider, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves to advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About 12 ReTech (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

