Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.