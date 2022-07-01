Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.75 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

