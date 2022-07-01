Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.
CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares in the company, valued at $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.75 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
