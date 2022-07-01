Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

