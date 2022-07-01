Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.23 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

