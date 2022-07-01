Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 5,373.33

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,120 ($62.81).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,508 ($30.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,540.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,234.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.63. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186 ($26.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,310 ($77.41).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

