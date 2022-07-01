Cowen Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

