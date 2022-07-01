Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 2,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

