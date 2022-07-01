Morgan Stanley Increases Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.30

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.
Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
