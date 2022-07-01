Morgan Stanley Increases Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target to €4.30

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.84.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

