Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Lowered to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 105,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 44,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.