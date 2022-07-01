Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 83.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

