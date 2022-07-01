Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $43.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

