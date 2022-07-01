The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,081,652 shares of company stock valued at $19,243,702 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

