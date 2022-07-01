Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $50.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.