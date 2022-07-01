Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alamos Gold traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.30. 339,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 805,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.41.

In related news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$279,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.55 million. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5505965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.99%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

