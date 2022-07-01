Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.25

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 6882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

